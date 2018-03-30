France lost objectivity on Syrian issue - Turkish FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

France has lost its objectivity on the Syrian issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported on March 30.

He was commenting on the French president’s statement that Paris may act as a mediator between Ankara and militants of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria.

Cavusoglu added that France is also not informed about the developments.

The Turkish foreign minister stressed that Turkey does not negotiate and not intends to negotiate with terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

