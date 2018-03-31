Two reportedly dead as light plane crashes on motorway in France

31 March 2018 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

The incident occurred near the French city of Saint-Chamond when a pilot allegedly lost control of a twin engine aircraft, failing to prevent it from hitting the ground, Sputnik reported.

Two people aboard the plane were killed on Saturday after the aircraft crashed on the motorway at about 12 p.m. local time, AFP reported citing sources in the emergencies services.

According to the report citing witnesses, the pilot lost control and the plane hit a road sign while flying over the highway at a low altitude. The plane then crashed on the road, avoiding a collision with cars on the highway.

One of the lanes of the motorway that runs in the direction of the city of Lyon has been closed following the incident.

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The photos and the videos of the crashed plane have emerged on social media platforms.

