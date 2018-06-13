EU must resist Chinese attempts to divide it - Maas

13 June 2018 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union needs to come up with a strategy for dealing with China’s growing economic and political role, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, including dealing with targeted attempts at dividing the EU, Reuters reports.

“We need a common strategy for dealing with China’s power political ambitions,” he told a Berlin audience, “including for resisting targeted attempts at dividing us,” in reference to concerns at China’s growing role as a power-broker in central and eastern Europe.

He also expressed support for a French proposal for a European military intervention force, adding that Britain should be invited to participate even after leaving the European Union.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh, Chinese airlines co-op in area of international passenger transportation
Economy news 18:03
Business federation urges UK to keep EU rules after Brexit
Europe 14:06
SGC to be of strategic importance for whole South-East Europe – deputy energy minister (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:48
SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan to meet 25-30% of Bulgaria’s gas needs
Oil&Gas 12:41
China supports Trump's halting of war games on Korean peninsula
China 12:24
Uzbekistan, China may launch charter flights
Tourism 11:09
State Minister for Asylum and Migration of Belgium visits Georgia
Georgia 10:46
EU agrees new steps to bolster security data sharing
Europe 09:44
EU welcomes interest of additional suppliers to join Southern Gas Corridor – Sefcovic (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:11
Kazakhstan eyes to export alfalfa hay to China
Kazakhstan 12 June 18:50
Belarusian-British carmarker talks on production plans in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:44
PM: EU must decide on Turkey's membership
Turkey 12 June 18:16
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 12 June 16:21
UK Brexit minister says parliament vote cannot reverse Brexit
Europe 12 June 16:16
China suggests North Korea sanctions relief as Trump, Kim meet
China 12 June 15:26
Kazakhstan, China eye to increase share of national currencies in bilateral trade
Economy news 12 June 12:59