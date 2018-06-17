Greece, Macedonia sign pact to change ex-Yugoslav republic's name

17 June 2018 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia signed an accord on Sunday to rename the former Yugoslav republic as the “Republic of North Macedonia", Reuters reported.

The accord, signed on lake Prespa in northern Greece bordering Macedonia and Albania, hopes to settle nearly three decades of talks between the two over the young Balkan state’s names. It still needs to be approved by both parliaments and in Macedonia by a referendum.

