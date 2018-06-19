Brexit will give Britain more to spend on health even as payments to EU continue - May

19 June 2018 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Britain will have more money to spend on its health service when it leaves the European Union, even as it continues to make payments to the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May said, Reuters reports.

May has pledged to increase funding for the National Health Service by 20 billion pounds by 2023/24, even as some critics said that Britain’s departure from the bloc will weaken, not strengthen, public finances.

“There will be those payments that we’ll be making over a period of time to as part of our withdrawal from the EU but there will still be more money coming back from the EU, and our priority for that is the NHS,” May said in a news conference after outlining the policy in a speech.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Three people killed by a train in south London
Europe 18 June 14:06
EU-Georgia launch two projects for supporting sustainable rural development
Georgia 18 June 10:06
Germany scraps plans to send high speed trains to the UK by 2020
Europe 17 June 19:29
UK government proposes three scenarios for parliament vote on Brexit deal
Europe 14 June 22:42
Launch of SGC a happy moment for Azerbaijan, EU: Daniilidis
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:43
EU agrees 32 percent renewables target for 2030
Europe 14 June 15:38
UK PM May will announce relaxed rules for non-EU doctors and nurses
Europe 14 June 15:36
British prime minister survives another key Brexit vote
Europe 14 June 08:09
EU must resist Chinese attempts to divide it - Maas
Europe 13 June 18:06
Business federation urges UK to keep EU rules after Brexit
Europe 13 June 14:06
SGC to be of strategic importance for South-Eastern Europe (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:48
SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:47
Azerbaijan to meet 25-30% of Bulgaria’s gas needs
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:41
State Minister for Asylum and Migration of Belgium visits Georgia
Georgia 13 June 10:46
EU agrees new steps to bolster security data sharing
Europe 13 June 09:44
EU welcomes interest of additional suppliers to join Southern Gas Corridor – Sefcovic (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13 June 07:11
PM: EU must decide on Turkey's membership
Turkey 12 June 18:16
UK Brexit minister says parliament vote cannot reverse Brexit
Europe 12 June 16:16