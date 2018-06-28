Angela Merkel: Migration challenge is make-or-break for EU

28 June 2018 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union’s fate rests on its ability to rise to the challenges of the migration debate, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament on Thursday ahead of a crunch summit in Brussels that will be dominated by the matter, Reuters reports.

In a passionate address to the Bundestag, an embattled Merkel tried to win over critics from within her own ranks, defending her 2015 decision to open Germany’s doors to a million migrants as a necessary step of help to its neighbors.

Calling for refugee harboring agreements with African countries mirroring those that the EU sealed with Turkey, Merkel told a rowdy legislature that with falling migrant numbers, the tighter immigration controls of before 2015 must be re-established.

“Europe faces many challenges, but that of migration could become the make-or-break one for the EU,” she concluded.

“Either we manage it, so others in Africa believe that we are guided by values and believe in multilateralism, not unilateralism, or nobody will believe any longer in the system of values that has made us strong,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Will new Schengen price affect Azerbaijan?
Tourism 11:25
Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue
Other News 10:52
Azerbaijani MP elected as deputy chairman of Euronest PA committee
Politics 27 June 20:13
EU's Tusk sees stakes 'very high' in migration row ahead of summit
Europe 27 June 17:55
Experts note environmental safety of laying Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 27 June 12:06
Merkel still seeking European solution on migration
Europe 25 June 17:37
EU watchdog tells banks to speed up Brexit preparations
Europe 25 June 14:19
China Vice Premier Liu says China, E.U. aim to conclude talks on bilateral investment deal
China 25 June 09:19
Thousands join London march to demand Brexit deal referendum
Europe 24 June 01:00
Uzbekistan to participate in EU’s "Development of Afghan Trade" project
Economy news 23 June 11:49
Germany's Merkel says Syria must be more secure before refugees return
Europe 22 June 17:42
Volkswagen CEO visits Israel
Israel 22 June 15:47
Germany hopes to solve U.S. trade conflict after clear EU response
Europe 22 June 15:40
Azerbaijan preparing new partnership agreement with EU
Business 22 June 15:07
German carmakers join American farmers on front line of U.S.-China trade war
Europe 22 June 12:58
Elbit Systems wins European electronic warfare deal
Israel 22 June 09:43
Azerbaijan becomes associate partner of EU FutureTrust project
ICT 21 June 20:21
Italy PM says EU draft text on immigration will be withdrawn
Europe 21 June 17:38