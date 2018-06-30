Hungary says has not signed migrant repatriation deal with Germany

30 June 2018 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

A spokesman for Hungary’s government on Saturday said it has not entered into any agreement about repatriating asylum seekers after a German government document was circulated saying Budapest was one of 14 governments that had had indicated it would be prepared to do so, Reuters reported.

“No such deal has been reached,” Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.

“It is impossible for a migrant to enter Hungary without entering an EU member earlier,” he added. “In 2015 the Geman tried to make us the first country of entry, but we rejected that already then.”

