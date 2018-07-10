Finnish authorities to beef up security for Putin-Trump summit

10 July 2018 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Finland’s authorities are preparing to take extra security measures in Helsinki in the run-up to the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the Finnish public broadcasting company Yle reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Finland’s authorities expect a heavy load on the VIRVE communication network for state structures, the broadcasting company reported. This network is used for communication by police, rescue services, border guards, defense forces and customs and first aid services.

"Data movement in the network during the meeting will focus in the places where the guests and their security service [employees] will be staying," Yle quoted Janne Koivukoski, Deputy Director General for Rescue Services at the Finnish Ministry of the Interior, as saying. He added that the country’s authorities will cooperate with the security services of the two presidents during the summit.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that the Putin-Trump meeting will take place on July 16. The two state leaders will discuss a number of thorny issues, including the situation in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

