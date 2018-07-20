Merkel welcomes Trump's invitation to Putin to meet in U.S.

20 July 2018 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington this autumn, Reuters reports.

“I think it should become normal again for Russia and American presidents to meet,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

On transatlantic ties, she said history showed Europe and the United States had been at odds many times “but it is always worth resolving these conflicts.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump ready to put tariffs on $500 billion of Chinese imports
US 15:37
Russia willing to upgrade Iran’s civil aviation fleet – official
Economy news 15:28
Russian company intends to take part in reconstruction of oil refinery in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:24
China to consider expansion of grain supplies from Russia
China 14:37
Jerusalem Post: NATO, EU should contribute to Azerbaijan’s modernization
Politics 13:50
US JCPOA pullout not to affect Iran-EU ties, Austrian envoy says
Nuclear Program 13:15
Latest
Carlsberg Azerbaijan: size of excise tax dictates retail prices
Economy news 16:07
Number of registered Azerbaijani companies in Turkey decreases
Business 15:59
Carlsberg Azerbaijan arranges beer export to Georgia and Kazakhstan
Economy news 15:57
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy air conditioners
Tenders 15:55
New regional manager of Coca-Cola for Caucasus appointed
Economy news 15:55
Vice PM of Belgium: “Georgian reforms are exciting”
Europe 15:48
Azercell preserves its leading position in social media
Society 15:47
IAI and Czech co Aero unveil combat aircraft
Israel 15:45
Trump ready to put tariffs on $500 billion of Chinese imports
US 15:37