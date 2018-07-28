Higher U.S. soy imports won't harm EU farmers: German minister

28 July 2018 04:48 (UTC+04:00)

An agreement by the European Union to increase soy imports from the United States will not harm EU farmers, German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said in an interview, Reuters reported.

Julia Kloeckner leaves a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2018.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to increase soy imports in a deal reached with U.S. President Donald Trump, under which Washington will suspend the imposition of new tariffs on the EU.

Kloeckner told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper she saw “no disadvantages for European farmers of any kind” as a result of the decision because Germany and the EU were dependent on soy imports to meet demand for animal feed.

Europe had previously relied on soy imports from South America, but would now shift its demand to U.S. suppliers, she told the paper.

Wednesday’s surprise deal suspends the imposition of a proposed U.S. 25 percent levy on auto imports, with Washington and Brussels to hold talks over tariffs on imports of European steel and aluminum. The agreement sent shares higher as fears of a transatlantic trade war ebbed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US economic growth hits fastest rate since 2014
US 03:47
Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
US 02:20
Germany moves to protect key companies from Chinese investors
Europe 27 July 15:38
USA feels jealous of relations between Turkey and Russia - Erdogan
Turkey 27 July 10:42
German Berliner Sparkasse bank to support Uzbek agro sector with loan
Economy news 27 July 10:03
US tightening grip on Cuba: Raul Castro
US 27 July 08:25
Latest
US economic growth hits fastest rate since 2014
US 03:47
Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
US 02:20
Armenian ex-president Kocharyan detained after court ruling
Armenia 01:12
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva: Day 2 of Zhara-2018 left a lot of vivid impressions
Society 00:21
IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight
US 27 July 22:55
Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Day 2 Zhara-2018 (PHOTO)
Society 27 July 22:14
Production of detectors for small satellites may be arranged in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 July 21:04
Ashgabat, Pyongyang hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 27 July 20:50
Turkey’s ministry to insure vehicles via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:37