Giuseppe Conte: Dialoge between US, Russia has fundamental importance for global stability

Dialogue between Washington and Moscow has fundamental importance for reaching global stability and security, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday during a joint news conference with US President Donald Trump in the White House, TASS reports.

"And once again, as far as Russia is concerned, you know that Italy is favorable to a dialogu with Russia, but Italy also considers that dialogue between the United States and Russia is fundamental so that we have positive results in a more global perspective for stability and security purposes," Conte said.

Like Trump, he is an active supporter of collaboration with Russia inspite of incenssant criticism on the part liberalistically minded political quarter and the media.

After the G7 summit in June Conte spoke in favor of a return to the G8 format that would embrace Russia.

He said then this would serve everyone's interests.

