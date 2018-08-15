Swiss ban some Mercedes, Porsche models over emissions

15 August 2018 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Swiss authorities have halted registrations of some new Mercedes-Benz Vito and Porsche Macan and Cayenne vehicles which had diesel engines that disguised emissions Reuters reported.

The move will affect vehicles imported from Aug. 17. Vehicles already registered in Switzerland may continue to operate, but must be retrofitted, Astra said in a statement.

Mercedes Vitos with 1.6-litre diesel engines, Porsche Macans with 3-litre diesel engines and Cayennes with 4.2-litre diesel engine are affected by the action. All have Euro 6 emission norms, which refers to the emissions standards these engines are required to meet.

Daimler said it had stopped exporting the Vito model after German authorities in May ordered a recall and halt to new registrations for the vehicle. This affected 24 Vito vehicles destined for Switzerland, a spokesman for the German manufacturer said in an emailed statement.

