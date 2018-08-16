U.S. Secretary of State names special representative for Iran

16 August 2018 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named Brian Hook, the top diplomat’s senior policy adviser, the special representative for Iran on Thursday. Hook will lead the Iran Action Group, which was also announced on Thursday and will coordinate the State Department’s actions against Iran, Reuters reported.

Washington announced earlier this year it would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and has once again imposed sanctions on Tehran, calling the country a destabilizing influence in the region. The United States has said it would only end the sanctions of Iran allowed the negotiation of a tougher deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US unveils 'Iran action group' for post-nuke deal policy
Politics 00:03
Illusion of "great Armenia" threatens country with disappearance from political map: expert
Politics 16 August 20:58
German firm working on major solar project in Iran, says to stay despite US sanctions
Economy news 16 August 19:08
Iran-Azerbaijan joint auto factory to export products to Russia: official
Business 16 August 18:36
Iran to create new corridor to facilitate export of petchem products
Economy news 16 August 18:28
Iran-Iraq commercial co-op won't get hurt by US sanctions - Chamber of Commerce
Economy news 16 August 15:51
Latest
Chinese tourist’s selfie creates a splash after blocked bridge collapses under the strain
China 00:44
US unveils 'Iran action group' for post-nuke deal policy
Politics 00:03
Airstrikes kill 31 militants in S. Afghanistan
Other News 16 August 23:35
5.0-magnitude quake jolts southern Italy
Europe 16 August 22:50
Chinese Xiamen airline boeing crash-lands at Manila Airport
China 16 August 22:21
Iraq bombs Islamic State 'operations room' in Syria: military
World 16 August 21:53
Sixteen migrants escape from detention center in Madrid
Europe 16 August 21:25
Moody's comments on impact of depreciation of lira on SOCAR’s investments in Turkey
Oil&Gas 16 August 21:19
Kazakhstan increases gold production
Economy news 16 August 21:11