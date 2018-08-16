U.S. Secretary of State names special representative for Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named Brian Hook, the top diplomat’s senior policy adviser, the special representative for Iran on Thursday. Hook will lead the Iran Action Group, which was also announced on Thursday and will coordinate the State Department’s actions against Iran, Reuters reported.

Washington announced earlier this year it would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and has once again imposed sanctions on Tehran, calling the country a destabilizing influence in the region. The United States has said it would only end the sanctions of Iran allowed the negotiation of a tougher deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news