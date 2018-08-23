Air France to end flights to Tehran in September on weak demand

The French arm of Franco-Dutch airlines group Air France KLM said Thursday it will stop its flights to Tehran in September for business reasons, Reuters reported.

Air France will stop flying to Tehran from September 18 because of “the line’s weak performance,” a spokesman said.

The U.S. government is due to reinstate sanctions on Iran in November, which has pushed some international companies to end their activities in the country.

