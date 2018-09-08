German finance minister expects digital tax reform to take time

8 September 2018 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday a European tax overhaul to increase levies on large digital firms will need time to be agreed, but insisted a solution was needed, Reuters reports.

In a joint press statement with Scholz, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said he will propose adding “a sunset clause” to a European Union plan for a 3 percent tax on the digital turnover of large firms to EU finance ministers meeting in Vienna.

Under his proposal, the new tax, which has not been agreed yet, would end once a deal is reached at global level on the reform of the taxation of digital companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ambassador: Merkel’s visit to Azerbaijan - logical continuation of bilateral political dialogue at high level (INTERVIEW)
Politics 07:00
Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment
Arab World 7 September 15:03
Merkel: Qatar's energy sector offers opportunity to cooperate more
Europe 7 September 13:04
German exports, output fall in July as U.S. trade policies hit
Europe 7 September 13:02
German minister says all countries must stick to EU rules
Europe 7 September 12:58
Putin, Merkel did not discuss Syria — Kremlin
Russia 6 September 17:33
Latest
Turkmen state gas concern to buy pipes, equipment via tender
Tenders 13:30
Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for oil well drawworks via int’l tender
Tenders 13:14
Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude strikes southern Philippines
Other News 12:50
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Sept. 8
Business 12:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:49
Tender: Turkmen ministry to purchase vaccines, disinfection meds
Tenders 11:49
Iran officials discuss boost of trade ties with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs
Business 11:22
Azerbaijan offers to reduce delivery time of online orders to Russia, Ukraine
ICT 11:09
Azerbaijan's GoldenPay postpones plans to enter new market
ICT 10:34