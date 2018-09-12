Angela Merkel: Germany can't look away when chemical attacks take place

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Germany could not simply look away if chemical attacks took place, two days after the German government said it was in talks with its allies about a possible military deployment in Syria, Reuters reports.

Merkel also said it could not be Germany’s answer to such attacks to simply say no from the outset.

“It cannot be the German position to simply say ‘no’, no matter what happens in the world,” she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

