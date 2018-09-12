Ryanair says it sees increasing risk of 'no-deal' Brexit

12 September 2018 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ryanair believes there is a growing risk that Britain will fail to secure an agreement on its exit from the European Union, and that aircraft could be grounded for a period of days or weeks next March as a result, its chief executive said, Reuters reports.

“We remain concerned at the increasing risk of a hard (no-deal) Brexit in March 2019,” Michael O’Leary said in a statement published ahead of a London press conference by the airline, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier.

“While we hope that a 21-month transition agreement from March 2019 will be agreed, recent events in the UK have added uncertainty and we believe that the risk of a hard Brexit (which would lead to flights being grounded for a period of days of weeks) is being underestimated,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ryanair pilots, cabin crew in Germany stage strike
Europe 10:25
Time running out to agree a Brexit deal with EU
Europe 11 September 15:49
UK appoints new envoy to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 10 September 20:47
London rail station reopens after security alert
Europe 10 September 12:15
European countries buying petroleum products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10 September 11:48
Italian PM says govt never considered leaving the euro
Europe 9 September 05:50
Latest
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Ilham Aliyev receives NATO PA president
Politics 15:46
Russia’s envoy urges OPCW to have its say to prevent provocation in Idlib
Russia 15:44
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 15:43
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 15:33
Saudi Arabia targets $2 billion with new Islamic bonds
Arab World 15:27
OPEC sees slower 2019 oil demand growth, warns on economy
Oil&Gas 15:26
Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province leading in grain harvest
Economy news 15:25
Oil hovers near $80 a barrel as concern grows over global supply
Oil&Gas 15:22