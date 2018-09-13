Pilots in Italy to join Ryanair cabin crew strike

13 September 2018 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Italian pilots for Ryanair will join a cabin crew strike across five countries on Sept. 28 and unions may continue with industrial action once a month until they win changes to labor contracts, cabin crew unions said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“Pilots in Italy will strike together with cabin crew,” said a spokeswoman from the UILTRASPORTI union.

However, the unions told a joint news conference they were willing to reconsider their industrial action if changes to the airline’s employment model were announced at a shareholders meeting on Sept. 20.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
German minister says refugee deal reached with Italy
Europe 12:16
No Plan B for TAP, says SOCAR
Oil&Gas 12 September 18:05
Ryanair to launch Tel Aviv - Germany route
Israel 12 September 16:25
Ryanair says it sees increasing risk of 'no-deal' Brexit
Europe 12 September 15:10
Ryanair pilots, cabin crew in Germany stage strike
Europe 12 September 10:25
Italy says U.N. rights chief remarks on migrants unfounded, unjust
Europe 11 September 13:00
Latest
Tender: Iran’s carmaker to outsource homologation, validation tests for various products
Tenders 15:13
New iPhones due in Israel next month
Israel 15:11
Euro zone banks adopt ECB rate after Euribor scandal
Europe 15:02
UN promotes development of agricultural communities in arid regions of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:51
Uzbekistan suggests Belarus to jointly develop oil fields
Oil&Gas 14:51
Azerbaijan proves its status as region's leader in passenger, cargo air transportation
Business 14:50
President Aliyev receives Israeli defense minister
Politics 14:33
OPEC crude supply rises to nine-month high
Oil&Gas 14:20
Azerbaijani company signs memorandum with Malaysian cybersecurity center
ICT 14:11