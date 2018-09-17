UK PM May's spokesman: We are confident of reaching Brexit deal

17 September 2018 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Theresa May is confident of reaching a Brexit deal with Brussels but the government is fully prepared in case no agreement is possible, her spokesman said on Monday, Reuters reports.

“We have set out that we are confident of reaching a deal with the European Union and that we are making progress ... but you also heard from the prime minister this morning ... that our best days are ahead of us. We are putting in place plans which will allow the UK to succeeded in all scenarios,” the spokesman told reporters.

