Google crash detected in US, UK, Spain and some other countries - reports

The greatest share of users experiencing trouble with the search engine and its services was in the US, while many people from the UK, Spain, Netherlands, and Croatia have also reported failure, Spurnik reported.

According to the site Downdetector, which gathers data on the website crashes, the failures were reported Wednesday beginning at 16:05 GMT.

Downdetector reported that about 64% of the complaints were caused by authorisation glitches, while over 35% had problems with the search function.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news