Italian top diplomat highlights Russia’s key role in resolving Libyan issue

Dialogue with Russia is highly important for resolving the Libyan issue, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera daily, published on Thursday, TASS reports.

"If we truly want to stabilize the situation in Libya, we cannot avoid dialogue with Russia. Clearly, it is up to the Libyan people to make an agreement but if we leave the most important mediators out, the search for a solution will become much more difficult," the Italian top diplomat said. He added that "Russia has always been interested in the Mediterranean Region - be it the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union or today’s Russia - and it should come as no surprise."

Moavero Milanesi also pointed to Italy’s "friendship and alliance" with the United States, particularly in accordance with obligations concerning NATO, which are "non-negotiable." He noted that Italy valued the attention NATO paid to its southern flank.

On Thursday, a high-level international conference dubbed Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues will kick off in the Italian capital, which is arranged with the Italian Foreign Ministry’s assistance. Participants are particularly expected to discuss the Libya issue.

On November 12-13, the Italian city of Palermo hosted an international conference on Libya. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev represented Russia at the event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news