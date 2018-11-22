Italian top diplomat highlights Russia’s key role in resolving Libyan issue

22 November 2018 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Dialogue with Russia is highly important for resolving the Libyan issue, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera daily, published on Thursday, TASS reports.

"If we truly want to stabilize the situation in Libya, we cannot avoid dialogue with Russia. Clearly, it is up to the Libyan people to make an agreement but if we leave the most important mediators out, the search for a solution will become much more difficult," the Italian top diplomat said. He added that "Russia has always been interested in the Mediterranean Region - be it the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union or today’s Russia - and it should come as no surprise."

Moavero Milanesi also pointed to Italy’s "friendship and alliance" with the United States, particularly in accordance with obligations concerning NATO, which are "non-negotiable." He noted that Italy valued the attention NATO paid to its southern flank.

On Thursday, a high-level international conference dubbed Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues will kick off in the Italian capital, which is arranged with the Italian Foreign Ministry’s assistance. Participants are particularly expected to discuss the Libya issue.

On November 12-13, the Italian city of Palermo hosted an international conference on Libya. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev represented Russia at the event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kyrgyzstan establishes Council on Relations with Compatriots Abroad
Kyrgyzstan 16:36
Russian economy minister expects oil price to slip to $50 per barrel by 2025-2030
Russia 16:14
Azerbaijan keen on increasing investments in Russia's tourism, agriculture (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:46
Azerbaijan, Russia mull joint production in pharmaceuticals, automotive industry
Economy news 15:41
Number of Russian vessels sailing through Turkish territorial waters revealed
Finance 14:49
Russia, Pakistan mull situation around Afghanistan border
Other News 10:55
Latest
Tel Aviv in top 10 of millionaires per sq-mile
Israel 16:45
Kyrgyzstan establishes Council on Relations with Compatriots Abroad
Kyrgyzstan 16:36
Armenia must withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani lands - Turkish presidential administration
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:35
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting foreign countries increases
Tourism 16:35
China says U.S. accusations of unfair trade practices 'groundless'
China 16:33
First 42-megawatt gas power station in Iran's Zahedan city launched
Oil&Gas 16:33
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team defeats Armenian rivals
Society 16:33
Asia will contribute 45% of global refinery hydrocracking units capacity additions by 2022: GlobalData
Oil&Gas 16:32
Russian economy minister expects oil price to slip to $50 per barrel by 2025-2030
Russia 16:14