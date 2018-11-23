Denmark grants Safe Country of Origin status to Georgia

23 November 2018 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Kingdom of Denmark has reviewed its asylum system and for the first time awarded Georgia the status of Safe Country of Origin, meaning Georgia is now regarded as a safe country and meets top international standards of law and judicial requirements, Agenda.ge reports.

The decision was made by the Danish Immigration Service, the National Police and Refugee Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reports.

“The decision once again emphasises the positive aspects in terms of human rights and security, economic developments and political stability in Georgia which is also supported by our partners”, Stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia on its official Facebook page.

The decision was made after Minister Davit Zalkaliani’s visit to Denmark – it went into effect on 21 November 2018.

