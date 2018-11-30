Plane carrying Angela Merkel to G20 forced to make unscheduled landing

30 November 2018 01:26 (UTC+04:00)

A plane carrying German chancellor Angela Merkel to the G20 summit in Argentina has been forced to make an unscheduled landing after developing technical problems, according to The Guardian.

The German news agency DPA reported late on Thursday that the government Airbus, which was en route to Buenos Aires, turned around over the Netherlands about an hour into the flight.

It says the aircraft landed safely in Cologne in western Germany. It says a replacement German air force plane is being prepared to carry Merkel and her entourage to the G20 summit which starts Friday.

According to German military blog Augengeradeaus.net, the aircraft was transmitting a 7600 transponder code, indicating a radio failure.

The G20 meeting in Buenos Aires comes amid growing economic uncertainty and global displeasure with Donald Trump’s trade policy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Britain must talk further about how to leave EU - Merkel
Europe 26 November 03:51
Merkel hopes Spain's Brexit deal objection can be resolved by Sunday
Europe 21 November 13:10
Germany's Merkel calls for a European Union military
Other News 14 November 02:39
Leaders warn against old demons at Paris Peace Forum
Europe 11 November 22:58
Merkel's conservatives quarrel over party's course once she steps down
Europe 4 November 16:59
Assad’s regime under fire despite guns being silent
Commentary 30 October 15:45
Latest
Quake hits western Iran
Society 00:16
Trump says he’s close to China trade deal
US 29 November 23:26
5G video calling realized in China's Yangtze River Delta
China 29 November 22:33
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Romania are strategic partners
Politics 29 November 22:02
Money transfers within Kazakhstan up by over 3 times
Finance 29 November 21:55
Trump cancels meeting with Putin
US 29 November 21:42
SOCAR, San Marino state company ink memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 29 November 21:17
Azerbaijan to adopt European experience in persimmon production (Exclusive)
Economy 29 November 20:58
Azerbaijan to get new enterprises for production of packages for persimmons (Exclusive)
Economy 29 November 20:57