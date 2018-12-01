Germany to increase wind and solar power production

1 December 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Germany intends to increase energy production from wind and solar farms by a further 8 gigawatts (GW) over the next three years as the government tries to compensate for its decision to abandon strict emissions targets, BBC reports.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) junior coalition partners this year dropped plans to lower carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent from 1990 levels by 2020.

The decision was based on expectations that Germany would miss its national emissions target for 2020 without any additional measures because of strong economic growth and higher than expected immigration.

The Bundestag lower house on Friday approved government plans to boost green energy production.

For the past few years, Germany has been increasing power capacity from wind and solar by 5 gigawatts each year. The 8 gigawatt increase between 2019-2021 is additional to that.

The government has set a new goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in Germany's electricity consumption to 65 percent by 2030 from roughly a third last year.

The new plan includes also cutting the subsidy for solar energy production from 11.09 euro cents ($0.1256) per kWh to 8.9 euro cents.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Merkel: Germany cannot turn blind eye to unresolved Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 November 14:40
Plane carrying Angela Merkel to G20 forced to make unscheduled landing
Europe 30 November 01:26
Analyst: Armenians often stand at head of many criminal cash withdrawal groups in Russia
Commentary 29 November 20:51
Georgia-Germany sign first military deal for Georgian NATO integration
Georgia 27 November 15:52
Iran talks launching first direct train with Germany
Economy 27 November 10:23
Libya, Germany discuss security cooperation
Other News 26 November 08:03
Latest
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of filters
Tenders 12:05
Surkhan – Puli-Khumri power line may become part of CASA-1000
Oil&Gas 12:04
Tender: National Bank of Kazakhstan looking for business telephony services
Tenders 12:02
Kazakh state institution opens tender to buy medicine
Tenders 12:02
Uzbek-S. Korean gas-chemical company announces tender on supply of turbine oil
Tenders 12:01
Kazakh National Bank announces tender on voluntary motor transport insurance services
Tenders 12:00
Iranian official: Turkey opposes US sanctions against Iran
Iran 11:50
Energy minister: Russia's deliveries of coal to China grow by over 8%
Russia 10:52
RDIF: Saudi Arabia may increase investment in Russia
Arab World 10:50