Urgent UN Security Council meeting on Libya called for Friday - UK Mission

An urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the situation in Libya called on Friday at 15:00 (19:00 GMT), the United Kingdom’s mission announced, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported that the Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to launch an offensive on Tripoli to liberate the city from terrorists.

Haftar issued the order after the LNA took control over cities of Surman and Garyan, which previously were under the authority of the UN-supported interim Government of National Accord. Haftar reportedly called on the LNA forces to ensure the safety of foreigners in Tripoli and not to shoot at civilians.

The UN Security Council is expected to convene for closed session consultations on Friday, the diplomatic source said.

On Wednesday, the Government of National Accord declared a general military alert after Haftar-led eastern forces announced they were moving to western parts of the country.Libya has been embroiled in political crisis since National Transitional Council forces, supported by NATO, murdered the country's former head, Muammar Gaddafi.

The country has been divided between the LNA-backed parliament, elected in 2014 and based in Tobruk in the east and the Government of National Accord, esta

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news