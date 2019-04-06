G20 must tackle root causes of trade tensions that threaten growth: EU

6 April 2019 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union will tell a meeting of finance leaders from the world’s 20 biggest economies next week that they must all tackle the root causes of global trade tensions because they are putting global growth at risk, an EU document showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies are to meet in Washington on April 11-12 to discuss the main challenges to the world economy.

“Current trade tensions put the ongoing expansion at risk and are therefore a source of concern,” a joint position paper agreed by EU finance ministers on Saturday said.

The United States and China are engaged in intense negotiations to end a months-long trade war that has rattled global markets. Hopes of a resolution soared after both sides expressed optimism following talks in Beijing last week.

The International Monetary Fund said in its April World Economic Outlook this week that an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war could reduce U.S. growth by up to 0.6 percent and China’s by up to 1.5 percent.

“The international community has to tackle the root causes of the ongoing trade tensions by ensuring a level playing field for open and free trade in goods and services, investment and intellectual property rights,” the joint EU statement said.

The United States is also in talks with the European Union on a trade deal after imposing tariffs on European steel and aluminum last year and threatening to impose tariffs on European cars.

“We reaffirm our commitment to keep the global economy open as well as rules-based, to support an inclusive multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its center and to keep international economic cooperation on track,” the EU said.

Washington has reservations about the WTO which it believes is unable to tackle modern trade challenges and issues such as intellectual property theft.

The EU believes the WTO is the best way to deal with trade disputes but that it should be reformed to address U.S. and its own concerns.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU says that G20 must tackle root causes of trade tensions that threaten growth
World 13:40
Trump urges Fed to lower U.S. interest rates
US 08:40
US, China make progress on 'numerous key issues' during trade talks - Washington
US 07:39
US blacklists two companies, 35 ships related to Venezuela’s oil sector
US 05:40
U.S. to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization: U.S. officials
US 02:23
Lightning blamed for forest fire that kills 30 in SW China: authorities
China 5 April 22:39
Latest
Explosion at submarine battery in Iran
Society 17:51
Water level in Iran’s Lake Urmia increases 45 cm
Society 17:26
Minister: Military exercises should be aimed at large-scale offensive operations
Politics 16:59
Egypt says Libyan crisis cannot be resolved through military means
Arab World 16:35
Iran woman breaks world most powerful woman record (VIDEO)
Society 16:15
Azerbaijani oil prices for April 1-5
Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 15:55
Double blast kills three people, injures 20 in east Afghanistan
Other News 15:54
Iranian company produces 300 passenger & freight railcars
Economy 15:32