Danish PM concedes defeat in general elections, vows to resign

6 June 2019 02:43 (UTC+04:00)

With nearly 100 percent of the votes counted, the Liberal Party of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen showed a slight gain from four years ago. But the populist Danish People's Party was recording a big drop in support, meaning Rasmussen would no longer gather a majority in the 179-seat Folketing (Parliament), Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The TV2 broadcaster reported that Rasmussen had already acknowledged his defeat in the general elections.

"We had a really good election, but there will be a change of government", Rasmussen told supporters at an election night rally, cited by local media.

According to media reports, Denmark could become the third Nordic country in a year to elect a leftist government as local voters in appeared to rebel against austerity measures and deal a blow to right-wing politicians.

The leftist opposition bloc appeared to get 96 seats against 79 for the ruling Liberal Party and others on the right, state broadcaster DR projected based on 94 percent of votes counted, according to Reuters.

Both the Socialist People's Party and the Social-Liberal Party have reportedly campaigned for a more gentle immigration policy and greater efforts to combat climate change, echoing a support for Europe's Greens at the European Union elections in May.

Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which are part of the Kingdom of Denmark with wide autonomy, each have two of parliament's 179 seats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 29 May 18:15
Denmark's prime minister calls election for June 5
World 7 May 17:14
Airline SAS cancels flights as pilot strike deadline nears
Europe 26 April 05:34
Three children of Danish billionaire killed in Sri Lanka attacks
Other News 23 April 03:01
Danish company can help Uzbek farmers achieve great results
Economy 2 March 13:35
Danish PM open to Brexit delay
Europe 25 February 14:59
Latest
125 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Other News 03:27
Militants breach ceasefire in 3 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours
Arab World 02:05
Airstrike kills 6 IS terrorists in northern Somalia: U.S. military
Other News 01:13
IMF's Lagarde warns of "growing concerns" over trade tensions
Other News 00:27
Report on illegal activities in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia published as UN document
Politics 5 June 23:45
Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership
Russia 5 June 23:33
At least 20 people injured in explosion in Italy's Sicily town
Europe 5 June 22:49
South Africa sees potential in Africa free trade agreement: minister
Other News 5 June 22:02
Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia 5 June 21:27