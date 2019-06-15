Lebanon, Belgium to increase economic cooperation

Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon Hubert Cooreman vowed to exert efforts to boost Lebanese and Belgian economic ties, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We are going to make more efforts to enhance relations between the two countries on several levels," Cooreman was quoted as saying during his meeting with Mohammad Saleh, head of Lebanese Tripoli's Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

Saleh said the meeting aims at exchanging expertise between the two countries while boosting bilateral ties in economy and other areas.

According to the website of Lebanese Customs, the value of Lebanon's imports from Belgium amounted to 285 million U.S. dollars in 2018 while its exports to Belgium were only worth 23 million dollars.

