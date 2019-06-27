Croatia’s Foreign Minister Pejcinovic Buric elected new Council of Europe chief

27 June 2019 01:23 (UTC+04:00)

Participants in the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have elected Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejcinovic Buric Secretary General of the Council of Europe, PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Pasquier, a total of 274 parliamentarians took part in the voting. Pejcinovic Buric who garnered 159 votes was elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe for five years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PACE approves resolution on restoring full powers of Russian delegation
Russia 26 June 23:25
Azerbaijani MP urges PACE to take strict steps towards Armenia (PHOTO)
Politics 26 June 11:23
Azerbaijan to attend PACE Committee meeting in Belgrade
Politics 3 June 16:32
Azerbaijan to take part in PACE Bureau & Standing Committee meetings in Paris
Politics 21 May 18:37
PACE monitors express concern at Pashinyan’s call to block courts
Armenia 21 May 13:37
CoE Committee of Ministers approves its support for territorial integrity of all members
Politics 18 May 13:07
Latest
FAA identifies new risk on Boeing 737 MAX
Other News 01:59
Putin appoints Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov Acting Head of Ingushetia
Russia 00:52
US unlikely to introduce sanctions against Turkey in relation to S-400 deal, says Erdogan
Turkey 00:06
PACE approves resolution on restoring full powers of Russian delegation
Russia 26 June 23:25
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan
Economy 26 June 23:00
Another Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal of second European Games
Society 26 June 22:49
Hajimurad Hajiyev wins bronze medal of second European Games
Society 26 June 22:47
Another Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of second European Games
Society 26 June 22:45
Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of second European Games
Society 26 June 22:43