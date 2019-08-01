Irish PM sees security, constitutional threats in no-deal Brexit

1 August 2019 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

If Britain leaves the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, Ireland could be faced with both security and constitutional threats, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“I think we should be afraid of a no-deal Brexit. A no-deal Brexit would have impacts on the economy north and south and in Britain. It could have security implications as well and it could have constitutional implications,” Varadkar told journalists.

