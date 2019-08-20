Italy needs 50 billion euro budget for 'shock' stimulus

20 August 2019 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

The leader of Italy’s ruling League party, Matteo Salvini, said on Tuesday that a 50 billion euro ($55 billion) budget is necessary next year to bring about a “shock” fiscal stimulus, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Salvini pulled the plug on the League’s coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement this month, starting a potential countdown to elections which could complicate the nation’s preparations for the 2020 budget.

