Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigns

21 August 2019 04:43 (UTC+04:00)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has officially handed in his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a statement by the presidential administration says, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The president of the republic, Sergio Mattarella, has received the president of the Council of Ministers, Professor Giuseppe Conte, who handed in his letter of resignation. The president took note of it and instructed Conte to execute his day-to-day duties," the statement said.

It also said that political consultations will begin on Wednesday at 4pm.

