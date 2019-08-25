Italy warns G7 against protectionism, worried by U.S. tariff threat

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned fellow G7 leaders on Sunday of the dangers of protectionism and urged the United States not to carry through on its threat to impose tariffs on German autos, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“This measure would strongly impact the Italian system, considering how our automotive industry is integrated with that of Germany,” Conte told the G7 chiefs, according to an Italian official present at the talks.

