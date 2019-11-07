'Suspicious' incident on plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport proves false alarm (UPDATED)

7 November 2019 01:06 (UTC+04:00)

A “suspicious” incident aboard an airliner that forced the evacuation of its passengers and crew at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday evening proved to be a false alarm, the airline said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Spanish-owned Air Europa said in a statement that a pilot had accidentally triggered an alarm, causing a major security lockdown at one of Europe’s busiest airports.

“In a plane (set to fly) from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport,” it said. “There was no cause for alarm, all passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off.”

It added: “We are sorry, there was no cause for alarm.”

Dutch military police had earlier reported a “suspicious situation” aboard the airliner and launched an investigation.

00:28 (GMT+4) The passengers and crew of an airliner at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating “a suspicious situation” on board, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investigation is ongoing,” Dutch military police said in a statement. No additional details were provided.

Dutch authorities declined to name the carrier to which the plane belonged or give further information.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgian and Dutch companies expand cooperation
Business 31 October 18:42
Environmental concerns ground plan to double size of Italy's largest airport
Europe 30 October 02:56
Over 10 aerodromes to be constructed in Kazakhstan
Business 7 October 13:34
Passenger traffic up by over 20% in Kazakh airports
Business 2 October 15:05
Flights from Kazakhstan to be received by all airports of Moscow
Business 20 September 16:20
7 Cambodian airport employees face up to 10 years in jail for stealing passengers' valuables
Other News 18 September 00:45
Latest
Several killed in attack on Canadian mine convoy in Burkina Faso
Other News 01:01
US special envoy for North Korea to visit Moscow on Nov 6-9
US 6 November 23:42
Iran confirms prevention of IAEA inspector irom accessing uranium plant last week
Nuclear Program 6 November 22:53
Lithuania proposes Azerbaijan to consider possibility of partnership in Europe-China transportation chain (Exclusive)
Business 6 November 22:15
China, Georgia to increase throughput of Middle Corridor
Business 6 November 21:57
At least 11 killed in banditry attack in northern Kenya
Other News 6 November 21:45
2 militants killed in northern Algeria
Other News 6 November 21:15
Shrimp production to decline by 40 percent in Iran
Business 6 November 20:56
Azerbaijan’s Electrogas company announces time-frame for export of combi heating systems
Business 6 November 20:55