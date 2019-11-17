At least 100 protesters detained in Paris

17 November 2019 00:20 (UTC+04:00)

Police have detained at least 105 protesters in Paris, the Paris Police Prefecture said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"One hundred and five people have been detained by 4.00 p.m.," the statement said.

According to the BFM television channel, among the protesters are up to 300 radicals. The channel said that French President Emmanuel Macron was following the situation.

"The president believes that the number of hooligans on Place d'Italie outnumbers the yellow vest supporters," BFM said citing sources.

Demonstrators are still clashing with the police in Place d'Italie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. Protesters have thrown stones, bottles and other objects at police and gendarmes, who responded by firing teargas and using water cannon.

On Saturday, France is gripped with the 53rd weekend of yellow vest protests. A year ago, on November 17, 2018, the first protests erupted over fuel price hikes, bringing together 282,000 people. Now, the movement calls for not only socioeconomic, but also political reforms.

