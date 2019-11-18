Volkswagen cuts medium-term outlook for operating profit, sales

18 November 2019 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

German carmaker Volkswagen on Monday cut its medium-term outlook for operating profit as the industry is being hit by a global downturn, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

VW now expects operating profit before special items to grow by at least 25% in the 2016-2020 period, down from a previous forecast of more than 30%, slides for a presentation showed.

The Wolfsburg-based company also cut its forecast for medium-term sales growth to 20% from more than 25%.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany issues appeal over deportation of group of compatriots
Politics 15 November 20:40
Azerbaijani citizen expelled from France to Germany to be deported to Italy
Politics 15 November 20:40
Apple warns of risks from German law to open up mobile payments
US 15 November 15:45
Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
US 15 November 14:18
Azerbaijani citizens living in Germany without permission returned
Politics 15 November 13:29
140 emigrants sent from Germany to Baku
Politics 15 November 09:35
Latest
Fewer protests related to increase in gasoline prices in Iran
Iran 15:29
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 15:23
Russian expert forecasts oil production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:21
Tbilisi mayor: early elections not to be held in Georgia
Georgia 15:16
President of Russia's Tatarstan to visit Uzbekistan
Business 15:11
GCF talks environmental concerns related to solar park creation in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 15:11
Japanese corporation building gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
Business 14:56
Iran, Georgia intend to expand cooperation in transport and energy spheres
Business 14:54
Georgia and UK have potential for deepening economic relations
Business 14:53