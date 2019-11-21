NATO includes space as new operational domain amid divergences on future development

21 November 2019 07:03 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) agreed to include space as its new operational domain alongside air, land, sea and cyber, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers, Stoltenberg defended the decision by saying that space "can be used aggressively."

For a long time, NATO, led by the United States, has been paving its way for Wednesday's decision.

In February this year, U.S. President Donald Trump signed Space Policy Directive-4, directing the Pentagon to draft legislation on creating a U.S. Space Force.

In August, he unveiled the new Space Command and called space "the next warfighting domain".

Russia has repeatedly warned the risks of space arms race. In September this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that a new arms race might be developing between Russia and the United States -- one that could spread into outer space.

In another development, the ministerial meeting was also shadowed by divergences on NATO's future development among its key members.

In a recent interview with the Economist, French President Emmanuel Macron called on European allies to "wake up" to the realities of the transatlantic alliance before it's too late.

"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO." Europe stands on "the edge of a precipice" and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power; otherwise will "no longer be in control of our destiny." Alliance members "should reassess the reality of what NATO is in light of the commitment of the United States," said Macron.

Prior to Wednesday's ministerial meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on NATO members "to strengthen NATO politically -- in a structured process," according to the website of POLITICO's Europe edition.

Maas' proposal would establish a group of experts headed by NATO's secretary general to engage in a political discussion on the alliance's strategic thinking, said POLITICO, calling the move as partly a reaction to Macron' "brain death" comments.

Wednesday's ministerial meeting also served as preparation for NATO summit in London slated for Dec. 3 and 4.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
American astronaut votes from outer space
Other News 10 November 10:50
Russia to launch glass sphere into space before New Year
Russia 4 November 08:03
ISS orbit to be raised by 800 meters on November 8
World 2 November 01:23
Interdepartmental Council of Substantial NATO-Georgia Package created
Georgia 1 November 17:31
Azerbaijan, US mull bilateral ties in Brussels (PHOTO)
Politics 28 October 10:11
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 25 October 19:09
Latest
Swedish Case Has Been Used to 'Deny Solidarity' With Wikileaks Founder - Assange Supporter
Europe 06:27
Intel says chip supply for personal computers remains tight
US 06:08
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bills
Other News 05:39
Trump says looking at whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs
US 04:55
German exports stabilized, but trade risks remain
Europe 04:00
U.S. Democrats choose woman to head House Oversight panel
US 03:22
Japan's Abe becomes longest-serving prime minister in nation's history, tenure not without controversies
Other News 02:43
Morocco, Saudi Arabia explore ways to enhance economic cooperation
Arab World 02:11
Zambia, IMF agree on need for policy adjustments to tackle economic malaise
Other News 01:25