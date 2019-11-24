149 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Italian coast

24 November 2019 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 149 migrants have been rescued and some 20 are missing after a boat capsized late Saturday in stormy seas near the Italian island of Lampedusa, authorities and local media said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rescued migrants included 133 men, 13 women and three children, and the search is still going on, the Italian Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter.

Survivors told rescuers the vessel was carrying more than 160 people and that some 20 passengers are missing, Italian news agency ANSA and public broadcaster RAI News 24 reported.

Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean Sea, which lies close to North Africa, is the first European landfall for migrants fleeing their home countries.

