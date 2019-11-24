Five bodies found after migrant boat crash off Sicily's coast

24 November 2019 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

Five bodies were found on Sunday during a search and rescue for migrants from a boat that capsized off the coast of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, the Italian coast guard said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The bodies of three women were found at sea by a coast guard ship, while two more bodies were discovered ashore by the Italian financial guard.

Severe weather conditions remain in place in the search area. According to those rescued, up to 20 passengers of the boat are unaccounted for.

On 23 November, the coast guard saved 149 migrants from the boat that was in distress a mile (1.6 kilometre) from Lampedusa. The next day, the search and rescue for those missing continued.

​Italy is one of the main entry points to Europe for undocumented migrants fleeing hostilities and poverty in Middle Eastern and North African countries.

In early November, Doctors Without Borders said that non-governmental organisations were facing unprecedented pressure in connection with their migrant rescue activities at sea, which had forced many of their vessels to shut down their activities in the Central Mediterranean.
Prior to that, former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini issued a formal decree prohibiting private rescue ships to enter the Italian waters without permission and envisaging an up to one million euro fine ($1.1 million) for non-compliance.

In April, Salvini refused to allow the docking of the Alan Kurdi rescue ship, operated by the Sea Eye NGO. According to the report, it had 64 migrants on board, including women and children. They eventually disembarked in Malta and were distributed among France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Portugal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
149 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Italian coast
Europe 09:00
Uzbekistan plans to sign nearly 150 agreements following forum in Samarkand
Business 23 November 15:05
Uzbekistan, Italy can boost trade turnover up to $500 M
Business 23 November 11:52
Italian company to introduce innovations in Uzbekistan
Business 23 November 10:14
Eni inaugurates first solar project in Pakistan
Oil&Gas 22 November 18:35
Italian company intends to promote export of Uzbekistan’s fruits, vegetables
Business 22 November 15:43
Latest
Over 110 people killed in protests in Iraq
Other News 23:13
UN car explodes in Kabul, one killed, five wounded
Other News 22:35
6 killed, 158 wounded in anti-gov't protests in southern Iraq
Other News 21:17
Netanyahu says Israel developing anti-drone technology in wake of recent launch from Gaza
Israel 20:54
Pope urges abolition of nuclear weapons at Japan's ground zeros
World 20:01
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was interviewed by TASS agency, "Rossiya 24" TV channel and "Rossiyskaya gazeta" (PHOTO)
Politics 19:11
Iraq boosts security on Syrian border to prevent Daesh terrorists infiltration
Arab World 18:46
Small plane crashes in eastern Congo, killing at least 24 people
World 17:45
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Business 17:42