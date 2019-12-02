No indications for terrorist motive in the Hague stabbing: police

2 December 2019 00:47 (UTC+04:00)

No indications have yet been found that the suspect of the stabbing in the Hague on Friday had a terrorist motive, the police of The Hague said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man without a permanent residence, was arrested around 5:40 p.m. local time on Saturday at a homeless shelter in the center of The Hague. He was transferred to a police station where he is being interrogated.

"The precise circumstances of the stabbing incident are still unclear," the police said. "No indications have yet been found that there was a terrorist motive. What the motive for the stabbing is still being investigated."

At around 7:45 p.m. local time on Friday night at the Grotemarktstraat, a main shopping street, in the center of the city a man stabbed three people, all minors. The three victims were brought to hospital and were later that night released from the hospital.

