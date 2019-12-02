Three rescue workers killed in helicopter crash in France

Three rescue workers died after their helicopter crashed near Marseille, southern France, while en route to help people caught up in heavy flooding, the French interior ministry said on Monday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The crash occurred on the night of Dec. 1, said the ministry, which added that an inquiry was underway to examine the cause of the accident.

France’s Mediterranean coast has been hit by heavy rain over the last week, leading to flooding and widespread transport disruption.

