Over 50 Syrian refugees arrive in Ireland

31 December 2019 02:26 (UTC+04:00)

Over 50 Syrian refugees including 28 children aged under eight arrived in Ireland on Monday and will be resettled in the country under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

These refugees who belong to 11 families came in a flight from Beirut of Lebanon into Dublin Airport earlier in the day and have been temporarily put up at Mosney Accommodation Center in County Meath, which lies some 40 km north of Dublin.

They will be offered integration courses, including learning English, during their stay at the accommodation center before being settled in communities across the country, the report said, adding that they have been granted refugee status by the United Nations after having spent years in refugee camps in Lebanon.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ireland's exports to China up by nearly 77 pct in first 10 months
Europe 21 December 23:37
Ireland's November jobless rate remains at 3-year low of 4.8 pct
Europe 4 December 03:45
Drivers in Ireland required to leave adequate overtaking space for cyclists
Europe 12 November 03:25
Irish PM says will not call election as no-deal Brexit risk remains
Other News 31 October 00:05
Irish PM says seeking to meet UK's Johnson on Brexit next week
Other News 6 October 02:02
Ireland's soaring corporation tax receipts cushion against a hard Brexit
Other News 5 October 23:36
Latest
Czech Republic stops offering grants to students in developing countries
Europe 03:37
Ford says reservations are full for electric Mustang Mach-E
US 01:35
Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Embalo claims victory, opponent says wait
Other News 00:40
Today marks International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis
Politics 00:01
Nestle wraps up 20 billion Swiss franc share buyback, launches new program
Europe 30 December 22:03
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases
ICT 30 December 21:01
Iran's petrochemical industry plays key role providing foreign currency revenues
Oil&Gas 30 December 20:56
Nuclear committee rep: Iran can take another step within JCPOA
Nuclear Program 30 December 20:41
Housing prices go up in Iran’s Tehran
Business 30 December 20:36