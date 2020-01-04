German unemployment rises in December

4 January 2020 03:01 (UTC+04:00)

The number of unemployed German citizens rose to 2.227 million in December 2019, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The labor market remained largely stable at the end of the year," said Detlef Scheele, head of the German employment agency. "However, traces of the economic weakness are visible."

The number of unemployed increased by 47,000 from November and by 18,000 compared to the previous year. The unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 4.9 percent in December, according to the BA.

On Friday, the agency also published the 2019 annual review. On average, 2.267 million German citizens had been registered as unemployed in Germany, a decrease of 73,000 year-on-year.

Both unemployment as well as underemployment had continued to fall on average over the entire year due to the good development on the labor market into the first four months of 2019, according to BA.

In the later course of the year, the weaker economy and other factors had prevented the positive development of the first four months to continue, noted BA.

Although the number of employed German citizens continued to increase in 2019, employment growth did not reach the previous years' levels, according to BA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
More than 150 flights canceled in Germany as Lufthansa's Germanwings hit by strikes
Europe 30 December 2019 16:14
Merkel plans Turkey trip to preserve migrant pact
Europe 27 December 2019 02:15
Uzbekistan attracts Russia, Germany to develop country's airports
Transport 26 December 2019 17:52
Azerbaijan’s House opens in Berlin (PHOTO)
Politics 25 December 2019 12:52
TOP 5 countries for labor migrants from Turkey in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 20 December 2019 09:59
German business morale hits 6-month high in December
Europe 18 December 2019 14:11
Latest
Spain's unemployment falls in December 2019
Europe 02:08
India calls for restraint after killing of Iranian commander by U.S.
Other News 01:19
5.5-magnitude quake hits 9 km W of Santa Teresa, Nicaragua
Other News 00:26
Daimler Trucks announces "extensive structural measures" following low sales in 2019
Europe 3 January 23:21
Iran's embassies flying flags at half-staff over death of IRGC commander
Iran 3 January 22:27
Axpo: TAP to provide access to attractive sales markets
Oil&Gas 3 January 21:36
Four Iranian commanders killed alongside General Soleimani in US air raid in Baghdad
Iran 3 January 21:06
World cannot afford another Gulf war, says UN chief
World 3 January 20:39
Belarus temporarily suspends export of petroleum products
Europe 3 January 19:41