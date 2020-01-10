Ukraine says airliner may have been downed by missile but not confirmed yet

10 January 2020 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the possibility a missile downed a Ukrainian passenger airplane over Iran this week killing all on board had not been ruled out but it had not been confirmed yet, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

He said would discuss the investigation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later on Friday.

“The version about a missile hitting a plane is not ruled out, but it has not been confirmed yet,” Zelenskiy said on Facebook.

“Given the recent statements by the leaders of the states in the media, we call on all international partners - notably the governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom - to submit data and evidence concerning the disaster to the commission which investigates the causes” he added.

