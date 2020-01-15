One dead after chemical factory explosion in Spain's Tarragona

One person died after an explosion on Tuesday at a chemical factory in northeastern Spain that was most likely caused by a chemical accident, local media said, citing rescue services, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The person was killed when a building collapsed as a consequence of the shockwave generated by the explosion in Tarragona province, media including La Vanguardia and El Pais newspapers said on their websites.

Another person was missing, TVE broadcaster said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office said he was in touch with Catalan authorities and that Madrid was ready to “provide the necessary support due to this serious event, which has caused several injuries and substantial material damage”.

A spokesman in Catalonia’s rescue services, which provides rescue services and disaster relief in the region, confirmed someone had died in a nearby building that collapsed, adding that it could not confirm yet if this was linked directly to the explosion or fire.

