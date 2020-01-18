French security forces evacuate Macron from theater besieged by protesters

French security forces evacuated President Emmanuel Macron from the Bouffes du Nord Theater in Paris as protesters tried to enter the building, French media reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, Macron visited the theater along with his wife Brigitte on late Friday. The protesters gathered near the theater and tried to rush into the building but were stopped by security forces.

Soon after that, the security forces formed a cordon to let Macron’s car leave the site.

On 5 December, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested pension reforms which will take away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport.

France saw the beginning of the ongoing national strike against Macron's initiative and as a result of the strike, the work of the country's transportation networks has been thrown into chaos.

On 11 January, the French government suspended the most criticized provision of the draft pension reform, and will not increase the retirement age required for receiving a full pension to 64 years.

Despite the authorities' move, according to French media, on 16 January around 187,000 took part in continuing protests across the country.

