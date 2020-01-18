French security forces evacuate Macron from theater besieged by protesters

18 January 2020 06:48 (UTC+04:00)

French security forces evacuated President Emmanuel Macron from the Bouffes du Nord Theater in Paris as protesters tried to enter the building, French media reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, Macron visited the theater along with his wife Brigitte on late Friday. The protesters gathered near the theater and tried to rush into the building but were stopped by security forces.

Soon after that, the security forces formed a cordon to let Macron’s car leave the site.
On 5 December, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested pension reforms which will take away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport.

France saw the beginning of the ongoing national strike against Macron's initiative and as a result of the strike, the work of the country's transportation networks has been thrown into chaos.

On 11 January, the French government suspended the most criticized provision of the draft pension reform, and will not increase the retirement age required for receiving a full pension to 64 years.
Despite the authorities' move, according to French media, on 16 January around 187,000 took part in continuing protests across the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25
Arab World 17 January 23:28
France, West Africa to unite forces in fight against Islamist militants
Other News 14 January 00:49
Macron: France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal
Europe 13 January 13:17
Putin, Macron call on all parties in Iran to show restraint - Kremlin
Russia 13 January 01:49
Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to stick to 2015 nuclear deal
Europe 13 January 00:15
French PM offers concession to unions over pension reform
Europe 12 January 03:19
Latest
UK government plans light show to mark moment of Brexit
World 07:18
Draft conclusions of Berlin conference on Libya call for formation of unified government
Europe 05:08
Two missing, four contactless in Nepal avalanche: official
World 04:19
At least two die in plane crash in Chile
Other News 02:49
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism
Oil&Gas 02:02
Financial sector should focus on reducing inequality, IMF says
World 01:13
One dead, one seriously injured in Lake Tahoe avalanche
US 00:21
Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25
Arab World 17 January 23:28
'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos
World 17 January 22:46