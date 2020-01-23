British officials propose limited 5G role for China's Huawei

23 January 2020 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

British officials have formally recommended granting Huawei a limited role in the UK’s future 5G network, resisting U.S. calls for a complete ban over fears of Chinese spying, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, Trend reports

The recommendation, made at a meeting of officials from senior government departments and security agencies on Wednesday, comes ahead of a meeting of Britain’s National Security Council next week to decide how to deploy Huawei equipment, the sources said.

