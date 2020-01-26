Portugal registers first suspected case of novel coronavirus

Portugal has registered the country's first suspected case of the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the news agency EFE, the patient, who recently arrived from China's virus-hit city of Wuhan is currently at the Curry Cabral hospital in Lisbon. The patient is in stable condition.

The new strain of coronavirus that is currently spreading across the world was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

There have already been over 1,970 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China, with the death toll currently at 56, the latest data shows.

Apart from China, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, and Australia. The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Canada said on Saturday that one of its patients had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

