Britain reports first two cases of coronavirus

31 January 2020 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, England’s chief medical officer said on Friday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus,” England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread,” he added.

