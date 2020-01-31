France's Orange chooses Nokia and Ericsson to deploy its 5G network at home

31 January 2020 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Orange, France’s biggest telecoms company, said it had chosen Nokia and Ericsson to deploy its 5G network in mainland France, as China’s Huawei Technologies faces intense political scrutiny in Europe, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The former monopoly’s decision is likely to please U.S. authorities, which have been seeking for months to convince European allies to ban Huawei from telecoms networks on concerns that the Chinese firm could be used to steal Western secrets — assertions it strongly denies.

Orange, considered a strategic asset by the French government, uses Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson for its current mobile networks, on which part of the next mobile technology will be built.

“For Orange France, it was the easiest solution,” a source close to the operator said, adding that it followed negotiations and experiments using Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei products.

Huawei was not immediately available for comment.

A recent decree aimed at screening all telecoms equipment to prevent espionage did not offer enough clarity for France’s telecoms lobby FFT, which insisted that guarantees needed to be made on the issue.

The general fear in the French telecoms industry is that the authorities actually want to ban Huawei but will not say it publicly.

In an interview in Les Echos on Thursday, FFT’s head Arthur Dreyfuss said the industry would ask for compensation in the event that Huawei’s equipment ends up being de facto excluded from the deployment of 5G in Europe.

Comments by the European Union industry chief Thierry Breton in an interview with Le Monde on Wednesday supported this interpretation, as he noted that China had laws allowing the state to have access to all kinds of data.

“Telecoms operators mustn’t select risky suppliers, which could allow a state, for example, to take control of strategic sites such as capital cities, areas of intense military activity or nuclear power plants,” Breton said.

France’s cybersecurity agency ANSSI is set to issue its first decisions regarding equipment it has screened in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, the EU followed Britain’s example in allowing members to decide what part Huawei can play in its 5G telecoms networks and resisting pressure from Washington for an outright ban.

EU countries can either restrict or exclude high-risk 5G vendors such as Huawei from core parts of their telecoms networks, according to the new guidelines, which seek to address the cybersecurity risks to the bloc’s 28 countries at a national and EU level.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France to start repatriating nationals from China
Europe 28 January 12:14
New ambassador of France visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 27 January 15:13
France confirms first three cases of coronavirus in Europe
Europe 25 January 04:42
French companies in Azerbaijan сontributing to dev't of country's economy
Business 24 January 15:03
Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry focuses on development of ties
Economy 24 January 12:25
Azerbaijan - France's most important trading partner in region
Business 24 January 10:52
Latest
Iran to return students back from China amidst coronavirus outbreak
Iran 16:37
Uzbekistan to implement major coal-mining project
Oil&Gas 16:17
Chairwoman of Kazakh Senate to visit Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan 16:12
Singapore bans China travelers to keep out coronavirus
Other News 16:03
Number of local construction companies up in Turkey in 2019
Construction 15:58
Iran Air flights to Sweden to resume soon
Transport 15:51
Import of electricity increases in Georgia
Oil&Gas 15:44
Renault ranks first in Turkey's car market in terms of total sales in December 2019
Transport 15:30
New varieties of wheat, barley, peas introduced in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:14